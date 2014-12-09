MIAMI The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has agreed a 10-year $525 million rights deal with digital media company PERFORM that will see 2,000 main draw singles matches broadcast each year, the governing body said on Tuesday.

The deal, described as "game-changing" by WTA chairman and CEO Stacey Allaster, is the largest live media rights and production venture in the history of women's sports, according to the WTA.

"This is a game changing and historic moment for our fans and for women's sport," said Allaster in a statement. "Our new broadcast strategy to produce all 2000 main draw singles matches in partnership with (broadcast distribution partner) PERFORM will deliver exponential global exposure for our players, tournaments and partners."

WTA Media, together with tournaments, will produce all main draw singles matches and the semi-finals and finals of all doubles matches from 2017 to 2026.

Plans also include additional magazine shows and significant off-court content to support the WTA's mobile, digital and social media strategy.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto. Editing by Toby Davis)