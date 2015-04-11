Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Andrea Petkovic battled back to advance to the semi-finals at the Family Circle Cup in Charleston, South Carolina on Friday while Czech qualifier Lucie Hradecka upset yet another seed with a victory over Sara Errani.
Last year's champion Petkovic had to rally from a set down to overcome qualifier Danka Kovinic 2-6 6-3 6-1 to set up a semi-final against fifth-seeded fellow German Angelique Kerber, who beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 7-6.
"She played really well in the first set," the third-seeded Petkovic said in a courtside interview.
"She has a tremendous serve for her height. It's really one of the best serves that I had to return on the WTA tour."
Hradecka's victory continued a string of upsets at the tournament, which has had several early exits of top seeds including Canada's Eugenie Bouchard and Russian Ekaterina Makarova.
A decorated doubles player, but ranked only 110th in singles, Hradecka beat fourth seed Errani 6-2 6-4, her third victory against a seeded player on her way to the semi-finals.
Hradecka will face seventh-seed Madison Keys, who overpowered qualifier Lauren Davis 6-2 6-2.
(Reporting by Cameron French; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.