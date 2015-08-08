Rashid and Hales lead England rout of Ireland
BRISTOL, England Adil Rashid and Alex Hales shone as England crushed Ireland by seven wickets with 30 overs to spare in the first one-day international in Bristol on Friday.
Maria Sharapova's U.S. Open preparations took a major blow with the Russian world number two forced to withdraw from next week's WTA event in Toronto.
The 28-year-old Russian withdrew due to a right leg strain, tournament organisers said on Friday.
Sharapova has not played since she lost to world number one Serena Williams in the Wimbledon semi-finals on July 9 and played just 10 tournament so far this year.
The Rogers Cup in Toronto is a key stop on the North American hardcourt circuit before the year's final grand slam at Flushing Meadows in New York from Aug. 31-Sept 13.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will rejig his starting lineup for Sunday's Premier League trip to Arsenal following his team's Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo.