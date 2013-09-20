Zhang Shuai of China returns the ball to Angelique Kerber of Germany during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/Files

China's wildcard entrant Zhang Shuai entered her maiden WTA Tour singles final on Friday to set up a title clash with American qualifier Vania King in the Guangzhou Open.

Zhang, ranked 112th in the world, had an easy outing in the semi-final against Austria's Yvonne Meusburger and picked up her fourth straight-set win of the event with a 6-1 6-1 victory.

King, 124th in the rankings, rallied from a set down to beat the other Chinese Zheng Jie 3-6 7-5 6-3 in the $500,000 hard-court tournament, where none of the seeded players could make it to the last four.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John Mehaffey)