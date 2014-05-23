* In talks to build DR plant for North star BlueScope
* Trying to make technology less polluting
* CO2 from the process can be sold as by-product
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, May 23 Engineering firm Tenova HYL is in
talks with steelmakers in the United States and the Middle East
to build plants that produce a raw material using natural gas to
make high-quality steel.
The Milan-headquartered firm specialises in building plants
that make direct reduced (DR) iron, which is produced from iron
ore and natural gas and used to make high-quality steel mostly
in electric arc furnaces. The abundance of shale gas has made
investment in DR plants more attractive to U.S. steelmakers.
Tenova, a unit of Argentina's Techint group, is in final
talks to build a DR plant for North Star BlueScope and is
negotiating with at least thee more companies in the United
States and in the Middle East, Tenova HYL commercial vice
president Pablo Duarte said.
"We are expecting growth in North America because of the
shale gas (revolution)," he said on the sidelines of the Platts
Global Metals Awards.
"We also see potential in Northern Africa, where some Middle
Eastern companies want to invest to take advantage of the
abundance of gas."
North Star BlueScope was not immediately available to
comment.
At the end of last year Tenova HYL completed a plant for
U.S. steelmaker Nucor Corp in Louisiana, with annual
capacity of 2.5 million tonnes of direct reduced iron.
"We built the Nucor plant and now we are pursuing other
projects. There are at least three or four under development,"
Duarte said, adding he could not disclose company names due to
confidentiality agreements.
Tenova's main competitor Midrex Technologies Inc is building
a plant in Texas in partnership with Siemens AG which
will have annual capacity of 2 million tonnes of hot briquetted
iron, a product similar to DRI, for Austrian steelmaker
Voestalpine.
Duarte said he was confident an improving global economy
would support a recovery in the steel sector and boost demand
for DR plants this year.
To help attract customers, Tenova is improving its energy
use efficiency and introducing systems to capture and clean
increasing amounts of carbon.
"Carbon can be sold as a by-product. It is not only an
environmental benefit but also economical because at the end you
can sell it to many industries," Duarte said.
CO2 can be sold for example to the beverage industry that
uses it to make drinks fizzy and to oil companies that use it
increase the productivity of their oil wells, he added.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Susan Thomas)