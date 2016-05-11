BRIEF-Verifone names Rowan Trollope to board of directors
* Verifone Systems Inc - addition of trollope increases size of Verifone's board to nine members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 11 Beijing Tensyn Digital Marketing Technology Joint Stock Company :
* Says company to establish a unit based in Xinjiang with registered capital of 50 million yuan
* Says the unit will act as a platform of investment and financing, beefing up company's development in west China market
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NtIaLf
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* March quarter pat 101.8 million rupees versus 100.7 million rupees year ago