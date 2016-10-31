TOKYO Oct 31 Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings
Inc (Tepco) still plans to sell bonds by the end of
March 2017 even though costs are rising from decommissioning its
Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, President Naomi Hirose told
reporters on Monday.
Tepco planned to delay its first bond issuance in about six
years due to a steeper-than-expected rise in decommissioning
costs, the Yomiuri newspaper reported in September.
The utility expects to sell about 330 billion yen ($3.1
billion) worth of bonds around the beginning of 2017, pushed
back from a September-October time frame, the Yomiuri reported
without citing sources.
Hirose was speaking at an earnings press conference.
($1 = 104.9500 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick)