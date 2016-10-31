TOKYO Oct 31 Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc (Tepco) still plans to sell bonds by the end of March 2017 even though costs are rising from decommissioning its Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, President Naomi Hirose told reporters on Monday.

Tepco planned to delay its first bond issuance in about six years due to a steeper-than-expected rise in decommissioning costs, the Yomiuri newspaper reported in September.

The utility expects to sell about 330 billion yen ($3.1 billion) worth of bonds around the beginning of 2017, pushed back from a September-October time frame, the Yomiuri reported without citing sources.

Hirose was speaking at an earnings press conference. ($1 = 104.9500 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick)