June 23 A unit of Tokyo Electric Power Co
Holdings Inc (Tepco) lost track of electricity usage
for about 6,400 households in Tokyo due to an apparent technical
glitch, leaving new power companies unable to bill some
customers, the Nikkei reported.
Tepco Power Grid, which handles power transmission and
distribution, told power providers in a message on Thursday that
it would be unable to provide accurate April-May usage data for
these households, the Nikkei said.
Tepco was not available for comment outside regular business
hours.
The households had switched power providers after Japan
fully deregulated the retail electricity market in April.
Consumers making the switch have to install meters to
measure their usage. Tepco Power Grid collects this data and
sends it to the new power providers.
The company said in May that usage data notifications would
be delayed, according to Nikkei.
As of Wednesday, around 22,000 customers were affected by
the delays, including those whose data is seen missing.
The report comes two days after news agency Kyodo reported
that the head of Tepco apologized over his predecessor's
instruction not to use the term "core meltdown" in describing
the situation at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear
complex.
