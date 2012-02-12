PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 12
June 12 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MELBOURNE Feb 13 Australia's AGL Energy is in talks to buy troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co's 32.5 percent stake in the Loy Yang Power plant for a cheap A$145 million ($154.9 million), a newspaper reported on Monday.
Without citing any sources, the Australian Financial Review said Tepco is believed to have agreed a deal with AGL valuing the stake at less than half the A$326.7 million at which AGL values its 32.5 percent stake in the state of Victoria's largest power station.
Tepco needs to sell assets to help raise funds for a massive clean-up and compensation bill stemming from last year's Fukushima nuclear disaster.
The sale of the Loy Yang stake has to be approved by all shareholders in the plant, including Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity and Australian superannuation funds, who are expected to decide in the next week or so, the newspaper said. ($1 = 0.9362 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
PARIS, June 11 Emmanuel Macron's fledgling party seized a big lead in the French parliamentary election first round on Sunday, projected results polls showed, setting the president on course for a massive majority to push through his pro-business reforms.