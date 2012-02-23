MELBOURNE Feb 24 Australia's AGL Energy said it would acquire Victoria's largest power station, Loy Yang A, and adjacent coal mine for A$448 million ($480 million) from Japan's Tepco and investment funds in a deal that will boost earnings from fiscal 2013.

AGL already owned a 32.54 percent stake in Loy Yang A, which produces 30 percent of the state's electricity requirement.

AGL will buy out Great Energy Alliance Corp, with shareholders including troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co's with a 32.5 percent stake, Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity and Australian superannuation funds.

The brown coal mine is the largest in Australia, AGL said and it is the country's biggest single carbon polluter.

AGL said it will issue securities totalling A$1.5 billion to fund the purchase of GEAC's shares and loan notes. The securities will be a hybrid note issue of A$650 million with a 27-year maturity and an A$850 million renounceable rights offer later in the year.

Tepco which currently provides technical support and managerial services to the power station will continue to do so for at least seven years, AGL said. (Reporting by Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Lincoln Feast)