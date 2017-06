TOKYO Feb 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) expects to sell 300 billion yen ($3.9 billion) worth of its securities by end-March, company president Toshio Nishizawa told reporters on Thursday.

The operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, which faces trillions of yen in compensation and clean-up costs, had earlier said it planned to sell 330 billion yen of its securities holdings in three years. $1 = 76.8950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)