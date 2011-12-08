TOKYO Dec 8 Tokyo Electric Power Co
is considering raising 3 trillion yen ($39 billion)
over four years, half of which would be a taxpayer-funded
capital injection that would lead to the utility's de facto
nationalisation, Kyodo News Agency reported on Thursday.
Tepco, which faces massive compensation payments and
clean-up costs at its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, would
procure the remaining 1.5 trillion yen through loans to help it
repay bonds and invest in new equipment at its plants, Kyodo
said.
The Mainichi newspaper said earlier that the government was
considering injecting at least 1 trillion yen.
($1 = 77.7300 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)