TOKYO Jan 18 Tokyo Electric Power Co plans to complete a sale of bonds by the end of March in its first debt offering since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, three sources familiar with the company's plans told Reuters and DealWatch.

The company is aiming to sell about 100 billion yen ($882 million) of bonds in the offering, two of the sources said. ($1 = 113.3100 yen) (Reporting by Kentaro Hamada and Issei Hazama; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Chris Gallagher)