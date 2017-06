TOKYO, March 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co will delay submitting a business plan to the government until April due to difficultly in finding a new chairman, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The plan was originally expected to be submitted by the end of this month.

The utility, known as Tepco, is struggling with huge costs in the wake of the crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant. (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Editing by Joseph Radford)