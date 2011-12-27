TOKYO Dec 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co
asked a government-backed bailout body on Tuesday for
an additional 690 billion yen ($8.8 billion) to help compensate
victims of the nuclear crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi power
plant.
To help Japan's biggest utility, known as Tepco, meet costs
running into trillions of yen for compensation and cleanup, the
government had already agreed in November to provide 890 billion
yen through a bailout fund.
"We have reviewed the estimated sum of compensation after
the committee addressing compensation disputes decided on
additional measures to compensate victims who voluntarily
evacuated," Tepco said in a statement.
Tepco was told by an advisory panel in October it can expect
to face bills for about 4.5 trillion yen in compensation in the
first two years after the crisis, triggered by the March 11
earthquake and tsunami.
Earlier this month a separate panel on compensation
guidelines said Tepco can expect bills for an additional 200
billion yen, media reported.
Trade minister Yukio Edano, who oversees energy policy, is
likely to approve Tuesday's request as early as January, a
source close to the matter told Reuters.
The March disaster knocked out reactor cooling systems at
the plant, 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, triggering
meltdowns and radiation leaks that forced some 80,000 people to
leave their homes.
The strains of the crisis have put Tepco's independence in
doubt, and sources told Reuters this month the government may
inject about $13 billion into it as early as next summer in a de
facto nationalisation..
The utility, also struggling with the cost of thermal fuel
to make up for the loss of nuclear power, is seeking additional
loans and plans to raise corporate electricity rates in April.
The crisis has prompted the government to review its energy
policy and Edano is set to announce later on Tuesday an agenda
for debating reform of electricity supply.
This is expected to include separation of power generation
and transmission, which could help deregulate the power sector
by allowing smaller players to enter, media reports said.