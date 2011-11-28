TOKYO Nov 28 Tokyo Electric Power Co plans to sell most of its shareholdings in Kanto Natural Gas Development Co, to help raise funds to compensate those affected by its Fukushima nuclear plant accident, the Nikkei business daily said on Monday.

Tepco, which holds a more than 20 percent stake in the natural gas developer, will be able to gain about 5 billion yen from the sale, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)