March 28 (IFR) - Nervous Japanese banks have failed in a bid
to be placed ahead of other creditors in exchange for massive
new loans to troubled utility giant Tepco, but the new package
will be structured as bonds raising these lenders' position in
the capital structure.
A source involved in the talks told IFR that the banks had
sought the preferred treatment during negotiations on a fresh
round of financing for Tepco, which was at the centre of Japan's
nuclear catastrophe last year.
Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) has faced financial ruin
ever since, falling from a double A rating to single B (B1/B+)
in a year. Unsecured lending to the company has ballooned by
JPY2trn (USD24bn) in the same period.
The banks had sought to be placed ahead of existing "super
senior" bondholders in the queue of creditors, should Tepco go
into default.
Instead, the source said, they have agreed to a private bond
placement to be issued pari passu -- that is, the new debt would
be considered on the same level as the super senior debt.
"We've got a draft consensus but still see a lot of
uncertainties hanging around Tepco's future that may alter the
details of the deal," the bank source said.
The private placement bonds will be part of a fresh JPY400bn
loan package from private sector lenders led by three of Japan's
largest banks -- Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho.
Around half of that will be structured as private placement
bonds, with the rest in the form of a commitment line. The
lenders will also refinance JPY170bn of outstanding loans.
Under Japanese law, electricity utility bondholders enjoy
"super senior" status and have general statutory preference over
all other creditors, such as bank lenders to Tepco.
"Existing bondholders' seniority will be reduced severely if
the banks structure the latest loans as private placement
bonds," said Mana Nakazora, chief credit analyst at BNP Paribas.
TEPCO ON THE ROPES
Lenders to the troubled company are facing plenty of
uncertainty as a result of the disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant, when three reactors melted down after a tsunami,
setting off a radiation leak.
It is expected to take decades just to decommission the
crippled reactors, though the fate of the company could be
decided well before that.
Almost all of Japan's nuclear reactors have been mothballed
since the disaster, and it is unclear when they will be allowed
to resume functioning.
Some public polls show a majority of Japanese voters are
opposed to restart the plants, and with general elections
expected in the coming year, it could be an unpopular decision
to greenlight them.
In the meantime, Tepco is poised to post losses of JPY432bn
in the current year and JPY146bn in the fiscal year ending March
2013. In the fiscal year starting in April, the utility faces
bond maturities totalling JPY586bn.
Analysts point out that Tepco and other regional monopoly
utilities will remain structurally loss-making while the nuclear
plants are shut down.
Voters have also erupted in anger over another key part of
the plan to bring Tepco back to a positive cash flow -- a 20%
electricity rate hike.
Tepco's reported strategy, to try and limit the government's
stake to less than half in return for a JPY1trn bailout, also
appears to have backfired in the face of opposition from
politicians and the general public.
Realistically, "book value per share will fall to JPY104 in
the year ending March 2014" once "further impairment of the six
Fukushima nuclear reactors is taken into account," according to
a Goldman Sachs research note. And because "the new issue price
would need to be low enough to avoid erosion of the public funds
used for a capital injection, dilution could reach seven times
or more." As of Wednesday, Tepco's share closed at JPY214, for a
market capitalisation of around JPY344bn.
"The government really needs to come up with a new and
comprehensive strategy to overhaul Japan's electricity utilities
that supply the manufacturing industries at the heart of the
economy", said one senior banker, echoing the frustration of
many.
(Reporting by Mia Stubbs; editing by Marc Carnegie and Alex
Chambers)