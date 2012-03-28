March 28 (IFR) - Nervous Japanese banks have failed in a bid to be placed ahead of other creditors in exchange for massive new loans to troubled utility giant Tepco, but the new package will be structured as bonds raising these lenders' position in the capital structure.

A source involved in the talks told IFR that the banks had sought the preferred treatment during negotiations on a fresh round of financing for Tepco, which was at the centre of Japan's nuclear catastrophe last year.

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) has faced financial ruin ever since, falling from a double A rating to single B (B1/B+) in a year. Unsecured lending to the company has ballooned by JPY2trn (USD24bn) in the same period.

The banks had sought to be placed ahead of existing "super senior" bondholders in the queue of creditors, should Tepco go into default.

Instead, the source said, they have agreed to a private bond placement to be issued pari passu -- that is, the new debt would be considered on the same level as the super senior debt.

"We've got a draft consensus but still see a lot of uncertainties hanging around Tepco's future that may alter the details of the deal," the bank source said.

The private placement bonds will be part of a fresh JPY400bn loan package from private sector lenders led by three of Japan's largest banks -- Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho.

Around half of that will be structured as private placement bonds, with the rest in the form of a commitment line. The lenders will also refinance JPY170bn of outstanding loans.

Under Japanese law, electricity utility bondholders enjoy "super senior" status and have general statutory preference over all other creditors, such as bank lenders to Tepco.

"Existing bondholders' seniority will be reduced severely if the banks structure the latest loans as private placement bonds," said Mana Nakazora, chief credit analyst at BNP Paribas.

TEPCO ON THE ROPES

Lenders to the troubled company are facing plenty of uncertainty as a result of the disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, when three reactors melted down after a tsunami, setting off a radiation leak.

It is expected to take decades just to decommission the crippled reactors, though the fate of the company could be decided well before that.

Almost all of Japan's nuclear reactors have been mothballed since the disaster, and it is unclear when they will be allowed to resume functioning.

Some public polls show a majority of Japanese voters are opposed to restart the plants, and with general elections expected in the coming year, it could be an unpopular decision to greenlight them.

In the meantime, Tepco is poised to post losses of JPY432bn in the current year and JPY146bn in the fiscal year ending March 2013. In the fiscal year starting in April, the utility faces bond maturities totalling JPY586bn.

Analysts point out that Tepco and other regional monopoly utilities will remain structurally loss-making while the nuclear plants are shut down.

Voters have also erupted in anger over another key part of the plan to bring Tepco back to a positive cash flow -- a 20% electricity rate hike.

Tepco's reported strategy, to try and limit the government's stake to less than half in return for a JPY1trn bailout, also appears to have backfired in the face of opposition from politicians and the general public.

Realistically, "book value per share will fall to JPY104 in the year ending March 2014" once "further impairment of the six Fukushima nuclear reactors is taken into account," according to a Goldman Sachs research note. And because "the new issue price would need to be low enough to avoid erosion of the public funds used for a capital injection, dilution could reach seven times or more." As of Wednesday, Tepco's share closed at JPY214, for a market capitalisation of around JPY344bn.

"The government really needs to come up with a new and comprehensive strategy to overhaul Japan's electricity utilities that supply the manufacturing industries at the heart of the economy", said one senior banker, echoing the frustration of many. (Reporting by Mia Stubbs; editing by Marc Carnegie and Alex Chambers)