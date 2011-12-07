TOKYO Dec 7 Tokyo Electric Power Co plans to cut an additional 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in costs to help pay for damage at its crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Jiji News Agency said on Wednesday.

The utility, known as Tepco, is considering selling thermal power plants to raise more funds, Jiji and other media reported.

The Yomiuri Shimbun previously said that Tepco is considering reducing costs by an additional 103.3 billion yen over 10 years, to raise its total planned cost cuts to 2.6 trillion yen. ($1 = 77.7600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)