TOKYO Dec 7 Tokyo Electric Power Co
plans to cut an additional 100 billion yen ($1.3
billion) in costs to help pay for damage at its crippled
Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Jiji News Agency said on
Wednesday.
The utility, known as Tepco, is considering selling thermal
power plants to raise more funds, Jiji and other media reported.
The Yomiuri Shimbun previously said that Tepco is
considering reducing costs by an additional 103.3 billion yen
over 10 years, to raise its total planned cost cuts to 2.6
trillion yen.
($1 = 77.7600 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Joseph Radford)