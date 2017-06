TOKYO May 14 Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the tsunami-damaged Fukushima nuclear plant, said it will announce its earnings results for the year ended in March at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Monday.

Tepco is saddled with trillions of yen in costs relating the radiation crisis at Fukushima while grappling with high fuel costs for operating other types of plants to make up for the loss of nuclear power.