TOKYO, July 6 Tokyo Electric Power Co's consumption of liquefied natural gas (LNG) last month fell for the third month in a row to the lowest level since November, its monthly data showed on Friday, but its LNG usage could rise this month as customers start switching on air conditioners. Japanese utilities have been ramping up consumption of fossil fuels, especially gas, to make up a fall in nuclear power after the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 triggered the meltdowns at Tokyo Electric's Fukushima Daiichi plant, the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl in 1986. Japan ended two months without nuclear power this week when the No.3 unit at Kansai Electric Power Co's Ohi plant became the first reactor to resume supplying electricity to the grid since a nationwide safety shutdown after the Fukushima disaster. Following is a table of the usage and purchases of fossil fuels by Japan's biggest utility in June, a year earlier, and the previous month, with year-on-year percentage changes and changes in inventories (crude and fuel oil volumes in thousand kilolitres, LNG and coal in thousand tonnes) (1 kl=6.2898 barrels) Fuel Use Use Use yr/yr Buy Buy Buy yr/yr Inventory type May-12 Jun-11 Jun-12 % May-12 Jun-11 Jun-12 % change Fuel oil 180.7 152.6 -1 535 192 539 589 213 538 Crude 120.0 91.0 23 248 105 231 333 133 254 Total oil 159.3 128.9 22 783 297 770 922 346 792 LNG -5.7 -6.3 20 1,779 2,001 1,845 1,739 1,878 1,759 Coal 13.4 101.9 110 208 186 211 160 159 321