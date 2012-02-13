* Lowers 2011/12 oil use outlook to 130,000 bpd * Reiterates record gas burn to replace nuclear power * Fukushima crisis has fanned public fears on atomic energy (Adds detail, table) TOKYO, Feb 13 Tokyo Electric Power Co on Monday further trimmed its outlook for the amount of oil it will use this financial year due to lower power demand following the earthquake in March 2011. Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, projected oil consumption of 7.56 million kilolitres (130,000 barrels per day) for the year ending March 31, up from 4.75 million kl a year earlier, but down from its January outlook of 8.09 million kl. The utility kept its outlook for liquefied natural gas (LNG) consumption unchanged at a record 22.67 million tonnes, however, as it is still reeling from the world's worst atomic accident in 25 years at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, and has just one of its 17 reactors generating electricity. Due to the weak economy and power saving to cope with a substantial loss in nuclear capacity, power demand in Japan dropped for the 11th straight month in January. Tepco expects appetite for power it produces to fall 9.8 percent in 2011/12 from a year earlier. Due in part to the decline in oil consumption outlook, the company now expects its fossil fuel costs to rise by 760 billion yen ($9.8 billion) in the financial year ending March 31 from a year earlier, down from its previous projection of an 830 billion yen climb. The following table shows the company's fuel consumption plans for the current business year ending March 31, versus figures for the same period a year earlier. Oil, which comprises crude and low-sulphur fuel oil, is in thousands of kilolitres, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) and thermal coal are in thousands of tonnes. One kilolitre equals about 6.2898 barrels. Period Oil fuel oil crude LNG Thermal coal FY2011/12 7,560 5,410 2,150 22,670 3,230 FY2010/11 4,753 3,123 1,630 19,462 3,017 ($1 = 77.6400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)