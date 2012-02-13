TOKYO Feb 13 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Monday it now expects its fossil fuel costs to rise by 760 billion yen ($9.8 billion) in the financial year ending March 31 from a year earlier, down from its previous projection due to a higher yen and lower power demand following the March earthquake.

The company, which owns the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, had previously said fossil fuel costs would climb by 830 billion yen this financial year. ($1 = 77.6400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)