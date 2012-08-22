TOKYO Aug 22 Japan's biggest utility, Tokyo
Electric Power Co, said on Wednesday it halted
preparation for the restart of the 600-megawatt No.1 oil-fired
unit at Kashima power plant in eastern Japan following a fire
from the unit's air-heating system.
The fire, which was observed after an alarm went off early
Wednesday, had been extinguished by 3:51 a.m. (1851 GMT
Tuesday), the company said in a statement. There were no
injuries.
It was uncertain when the unit would restart but there was
no concern over power shortage on Wednesday, it added.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori, Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)