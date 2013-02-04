TOKYO Feb 4 Fukushima nuclear plant operator
Tokyo] Electric Power Co on Monday received approval to
tap the Japanese government for $7.5 billion more funds to
compensate those harmed by the worst nuclear disaster since
Chernobyl.
Tepco issued a statement saying the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry had approved the utility's request to
increase compensation by 697 billion yen ($7.5 billion), or 22
percent, to 3.24 trillion yen.
The increase was requested because of changes to
requirements for receiving compensation. About 160,000 people
were evacuated from areas around the plant after an earthquake
and tsunami in March 2011 caused reactor meltdowns and the worst
radiological release since 1986. Tepco has admitted it was
insufficiently prepared for natural disasters.
Compensation funds do not include costs to decommission the
four damaged reactor buildings inside the Fukushima Daiichi
plant north of Tokyo.
Tepco also said on Monday it had a 2.22 billion yen loss for
the nine months through December and almost tripled its
full-year loss forecast to 120 billion yen
Tepco officials said in November the costs of compensation
and decontamination may double to 10 trillion yen, making
greater government support vital.
All but two of Japan's 50 reactors have been halted for
maintenance and safety checks to see if they could withstand an
earthquake and tsunami similar the March 2011 disaster.
($1 = 92.6100 Japanese yen)
