TOKYO Dec 9 Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade
and Industry (METI) said on Friday it has nearly doubled its
projections for costs related to the Fukushima nuclear disaster
including decommissioning and compensation to 21.5 trillion yen
($188.40 billion).
In 2013, the ministry had calculated the cost at 11 trillion
yen comprising 5.4 trillion yen for compensation, 2.5 trillion
yen for decontamination, 2 trillion yen to decommission the
wrecked Fukushima Daiichi plant, operated by Tokyo Electric
Power Co, and 1.1 trillion yen for a facility to store
contaminated soil.
The new estimate calls for 7.9 trillion yen for
compensation, 4 trillion yen for decontamination, 8 trillion yen
for decommissioning, and 1.6 trillion yen for the interim
storage facility, the ministry said in a statement.
Three reactors melted down at the plant after a magnitude 9
earthquake in March 2011, which caused a tsunami that devastated
a large section of Japan's northeastern coastline.
($1 = 114.1200 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)