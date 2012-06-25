June 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co will
receive fresh funding at interest rates below 1 percent from its
top 10 lenders, Japanese business daily the Nikkei reported.
The additional funding will total 1.07 trillion yen ($13.44
billion) - 500 billion yen of new loans, a 400 billion yen
credit line and 170 billion yen in loan rollovers, the daily
reported.
The lenders to Japan's biggest utility, known as Tepco,
include three of the largest banks in the country, three trust
banks and four life insurers.
The banks are expected to make the agreement on July 20 and
the first round of funding will be provided in the same month,
the Nikkei said.
The banks will supply funds by acquiring bonds via private
placement from Tepco and these bonds will carry a provision that
ensures priority repayment over other ordinary claims, the daily
said.
Tepco reported in May an annual loss of almost $10 billion
as compensation claims for the Fukushima nuclear disaster
brought it to the brink of bankruptcy and fuel costs soared
after idling all its atomic plants.
($1=.795102 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)