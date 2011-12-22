* To raise corporate customer rates from Apr, give details in Jan

* To seek govt approval to hike household rates as soon as possible

* Utility faces hefty costs for Fukushima cleanup, fossil fuels

* Tepco shares rebound, after tumbling on nationalisation worries (Adds Tepco president quotes)

By Yoko Kubota

TOKYO, Dec 22 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Thursday it will raise corporate customers' electricity rates in April and seek government approval to hike household rates as soon as possible, as it struggles with hefty thermal fuel costs after the Fukushima crisis curbed its nuclear power output.

Japan's largest power utility said it would inform corporate customers in January about the specifics of the rate increases, the first in over 30 years, although the Nikkei business daily reported that Tepco planned a one-fifth rise.

Tepco, whose Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was wrecked by the March earthquake and tsunami, faces massive compensation payments and cleanup costs that have left its independence in doubt.

Tepco's Fukushima-related financial burden has been compounded by higher fuel costs, which it estimates will rise by 830 billion yen ($10.64 billion) in the year to March 2012, as it shifts to thermal power with only two of its 17 nuclear reactors still operating.

"The 800 billion yen (fuel cost) increase is huge. Unless this is addressed, the company cannot operate," Tepco President Toshio Nishizawa told a news conference.

"Taking into consideration the tough situation, we think it is inevitable to ask for an electricity rate rise from next April for corporate customers, based on the premise of an even stricter restructuring," a grim-faced Nishizawa said.

The news spurred Tepco's shares higher. They were trading up 5.2 percent at 222 yen in afternoon trade, after slumping nearly 10 percent the previous day to their lowest in two and a half months as worries about a possible nationalisation of the utility spooked investors.

The Nikkei said Tepco expected the rate hike to bring in an additional 500 billion yen in revenue.

The government may inject about $13 billion into the utility as early as next summer to keep it afloat, in a de facto nationalisation, sources said this month. Tepco and the government will also seek additional loans from banks, they said.

Nishizawa repeated that the public fund injection was among various options for the company but that no concrete decisions had been made. He added that Tepco was asking for various kinds of support, including new loans, from financial institutions.

About 60 percent of Tepco's electricity sales, or some 177 billion kilowatt-hours, are to corporate customers such as large factories, office buildings and department stores with contracts for at least 50 kilowatts, data from Tepco showed.

Rates for such corporate customers can be raised without government approval and the hike is set to affect 240,000 customer contracts, a Tepco official said.

Tepco's nuclear capacity has been hard hit. Even those reactors not taken down by the disaster have been unable to restart after going offline for routine maintenance, as public fears over nuclear safety have left local communities reluctant to approve restarts. ($1=77.975 Japanese yen) (Additional reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Joseph Radford and Chris Gallagher)