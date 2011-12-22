(Follows alerts)

Dec 23 Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) could seek several hundred billion yen in additional aid from a government-backed support mechanism for nuclear disaster compensation, The Nikkei business daily reported.

The call for additional support is being considered after a government panel allowed compensation for residents who fled the disaster area without being ordered to evacuate, the paper said, quoting unnamed Tepco sources.

Tepco had initially calculated about 1.01 trillion yen ($12.93 billion) in compensation payments for the year ending March 2012, but now expects the figure to be higher, the paper added.

Last month, Tepco received 890 billion yen from the compensation support body to pay victims of the Fukushima Daiichi disaster, the Japanese business daily said.

Tepco is likely to make the new request before the end of the year and the body is likely to take a decision on the same in early 2012, the paper added.

With net assets of 620 billion yen as of Sept. 30, the company could slip into negative net worth at year-end without additional aid, Nikkei said. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)