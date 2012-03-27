* Problems finding new chief may delay turnaround plan due
in March
* Next chairman must work to restore firm's profitability
* Few candidates want to take the post - banking source
* Next chairman may face govt pressure running firm
(Recasts, adds source comments)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, March 27 Tokyo Electric Power Co
, the operator of Japan's Fukushima nuclear plant, is
struggling to find someone to head the troubled firm, sources
said, threatening to delay until April the submission of a
turnaround plan in which it will ask for 1 trillion yen ($12
billion) in public money.
The delay in selecting a new chief reflects huge hurdles in
restoring the utility's profitability, including doubts over
when and whether it can restart its halted nuclear reactors and
uncertainty over the future of Japan's atomic energy policy.
The selection of a new chairman is seen as one of the
pillars of the plan, which will outline how Tepco aims to
turnaround its business in return for one of the biggest public
bailouts outside the banking sector.
"Heading Tepco was difficult even before this problem (the
disaster at the Fukushima plant) because of nuclear issues and
anti-nuclear movements," a banking source told Reuters this
week.
"With issues such as nuclear power plants and electricity
rate hikes, there aren't people who really want to take the
job."
Tepco, which provides electricity to some 45 million people
in the Tokyo area, is saddled with trillions of yen in
compensation and clean-up costs after a huge tsunami last March
triggered a radiation disaster at its Fukushima nuclear plant.
To improve its profitability, Tepco is likely to include in
the business scheme plans to restart halted nuclear reactors at
its Kashiwazaki Kariwa plant in the business year ending March
2014 and to hike electricity rates, according to sources.
But whether these factors, essential to improve
profitability, can be implemented smoothly is unclear as local
governments are voicing concerns over reactor restarts and Tepco
needs to win government approval to raise household rates.
"The intention is to come up with a business plan, but the
murkiness cannot be wiped away with it," said Hirofumi Kawachi,
a senior analyst at Mizuho Investors Securities.
He added that a fuller picture of reactor restarts and
Tepco's compensation responsibilities were key for a credible
scheme.
DELAY IN TURNAROUND PLAN
Whoever takes the job over from the powerful current Tepco
chairman Tsunehisa Katsumata, who became president in 2002 and
chairman in 2008, will not have a free hand as the government
could have a strong say in the utility's management.
Trade Minister Yukio Edano, charged with approving the
turnaround plan, wants the government to have a significant say
in managing the company, and he has been squabbling with Tepco
over how big the government stake in the utility should be in
return for a public fund injection.
Media reported this month that the government could take a
majority stake in Tepco and obtain convertible non-voting shares
which, if all are converted, will give the government more than
a two-thirds stake in the utility and allow it to decide on
major management issues.
Several names have been floated as Katsumata's successor.
Among them were Yoshiyuki Kasai, the chairman of Central
Japan Railway Co who experienced the privatisation of
Japan National Railways about 25 years ago, as well as Akio
Mimura, the chairman of Nippon Steel Corp, the world's
No.4 steelmaker and the head of a government-backed experts'
panel discussing Japan's future energy balance.
But sources said that the decision has yet to be made and
one banker said the personnel issue could be split from the
business turnaround plan.
Edano, who oversees energy policy, hinted that the personnel
decision could come later.
"It needs to be decided by the time of the shareholders'
meeting (in June) at the latest," he said in a news conference
this month.
Tepco, the bailout fund and politicians are widely seen to
be involved in the search, though Edano said that legally he was
not authorised to pick the next chief.
"I understand well that personnel could be an issue in the
plan and depending on the content, I may not approve ... unless
they submit a plan that takes this into consideration," he said
on Tuesday.
The business turnaround plan had been expected for a
submission to the trade minister by the end of March.
In addition to the 1 trillion yen in taxpayer's money, Tepco
is also set to ask a government-backed bailout fund for 800
billion yen to compensate victims of the nuclear disaster, a
source close to the fund said.
A Tepco spokeswoman said that the firm still wanted to
submit the turnaround plan this month, if possible.
($1 = 82.8300 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Yoko Kubota, Kentaro Hamada and
Chang-Ran Kim in Tokyo and; Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore,
Writing by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Ed Davies)