April 24 Tokyo Electric Power Co said
it will fully compensate residents in areas contaminated by
radiation from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant if they are
unable to return home after five years, Japan's Nikkei business
daily said.
The electric utility's Fukushima plant was wrecked by an
earthquake and tsunami last March, triggering the world's worst
nuclear crisis in 25 years.
The government's compensation guidelines say the company
should pay the full pre-accident value for real estate in the
most heavily contaminated area, which is expected to remain
uninhabitable for at least five years. But it has not set a
policy for the other areas, the business daily said.
The company, known as Tepco, has decided to apply the same
rule for the other areas also, the newspaper said.
The government is in the process of reclassifying evacuation
zones in Fukushima Prefecture into three categories, based on
the levels of contamination, the daily said.
Tepco announced its plan at a nuclear compensation council
meeting of government and company officials, the paper said.
The company has paid 762.1 billion yen ($9.40 billion) in
compensation as of Thursday, the Nikkei said.