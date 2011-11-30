(Adds details)
TOKYO Dec 1 Tokyo Electric Power Co
is likely to give up its plan to build the first
reactor at its Higashidori nuclear plant in northern Japan, due
to financial difficulties as it compensates those affected by
the radiation crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, the
Yomiuri newspaper said on Thursday.
The company began work in January on construction of the
1,385-megawatt No.1 unit at the plant, which was due to start
operations in March 2017. The work has been halted following the
radiation crisis, however.
The company is also expected to give up plans to start
operations of the 1,385-MW No.2 reactor at the Higashidori
nuclear plant in Aomori prefecture as early as 2020, the report
said.
It has become difficult for Japanese firms to build new
reactors following the Fukushima incident, but no power
companies have publicly announced they are giving up
construction of planned new units.
Tokyo Electric did not immediately comment on the report.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is faced with the task of
crafting a new energy policy. His predecessor Naoto Kan vowed to
wean Japan off nuclear power, calling for a review of plans to
boost nuclear capacity to meet over half of electricity demand
by 2030.
A long-term energy plan unveiled last year called for
building nine new reactors by 2020 and at least 14 by 2030.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)