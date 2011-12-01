* Tepco likely to give up 2 planned reactors at new plant
TOKYO, Dec 1 Tokyo Electric Power Co
is likely to give up a plan to build the first nuclear
reactor at its Higashidori plant in northern Japan, due to
financial difficulties as it compensates those affected by the
radiation crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi facility, the Yomiuri
newspaper said on Thursday.
It has become difficult for Japanese firms to build new
reactors following the Fukushima incident as public faith in
nuclear power has been decimated, but no power companies have
publicly announced they are giving up construction of planned
new units.
Tokyo Electric, known as Tepco, rejected the Yomiuri report.
The company began work in January on construction of the
1,385-megawatt No.1 unit at the plant, which was due to start
operations in March 2017. The work has been halted following the
radiation crisis, however.
The company is also expected to give up plans to start
operations of the 1,385-MW No.2 reactor at the Higashidori
nuclear plant in Aomori prefecture as early as 2020, the report
said.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is faced with the task of
crafting a new energy policy. His predecessor Naoto Kan vowed to
wean Japan off nuclear power, calling for a review of plans to
boost nuclear capacity to meet over half of electricity demand
by 2030.
A long-term energy plan unveiled last year called for
building nine new reactors by 2020 and at least 14 by 2030.
Following the massive quake and tsunami in March that hit
northern Japan, some utilities have halted work on new planned
reactors.
Chugoku Electric Power Co has halted preparatory
work on building a new nuclear plant in Kaminoseki city, and it
also put on hold indefinitely the start of the new No.3 reactor
at its Shimane nuclear plant, scheduled to begin operations in
March 2012.
Electric Power Development Co (J-Power) has also
indefinitely suspended construction work on its Ohma nuclear
plant in northern Japan, which was slated to launch in November
2014.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)