Jan 24 Japan decided on Monday to double
its repayment guarantees on private-sector banks' loans to the
state-backed nuclear accident compensation fund to up to 4
trillion yen ($51.94 billion) next fiscal, The Nikkei business
daily reported.
The Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund is
considering injecting around 1 trillion yen into Tokyo Electric
Power Co as early as this summer, effectively
nationalizing the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi
nuclear plant, the newspaper said.
The fund intends to borrow the required funds from
private-sector lenders, and the government guarantees will allow
it to do so at lower interest rates, the daily said.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which oversees
the compensation fund, had pushed for a 5 trillion yen guarantee
for fiscal 2012, but the figure was brought down to 4 trillion
yen by the Finance Ministry, The Nikkei said.
Set up in September, the fund secured a maximum of 2
trillion yen in guarantees for the first six months. The amount
was doubled for fiscal 2012 to ensure it could operate for the
full year.
($1 = 77.0100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)