(Follows alerts)

Jan 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co is expected to swing to profit in fiscal 2014 and resume issuing bonds two years later under a funding plan that will in effect nationalize the beleaguered utility, Japanese business daily The Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

According to the plan, Tepco is expected to post a parent-only net loss of about 580 billion yen ($7.41 billion) in the year ending Mar. 31 and next fiscal year, followed by a net profit of 37.7 billion yen in fiscal 2013, largely on the sale of real estate, the daily said.

Tepco is expected to generate a pretax profit of 159.1 billion yen in fiscal 2014, Nikkei added.

The projection for improved earnings is based on the assumption that Tepco will increase household electricity rates by 10 percent in October and reduce fuel costs by restarting reactors at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in fiscal 2013 -- moves the utility will find difficult to execute, the daily said.

Under the plan, the government will inject 1 trillion yen in fiscal 2012 after Tepco shareholders approve an increase in the number of authorized shares at this year's stockholders meeting. Tepco's lenders will offer another 1 trillion yen in loans in June, bringing the total assistance to 2 trillion yen, Nikkei said.

The plan calls for government control to end in six or seven years, Nikkei said. ($1 = 78.2250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)