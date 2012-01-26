By Kentaro Hamada and Linda Sieg
TOKYO Jan 26 The owner of Japan's
stricken nuclear reactor, Tokyo Electric Power Co, will agree to
be taken over by the government in a near-$13 billion bailout,
sources said on Thursday, even as the country debates the future
of nuclear power.
The injection of 1 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) in public
funds would effectively nationalise Tepco, supplier of
power to almost 45 million people including Tokyo residents, in
one of the world's biggest bailouts outside the banking sector.
Tepco has been dragging its feet over a proposal for the
state-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund to take
at least a two-thirds stake in the company, which has been
swamped by liabilities associated with the earthquake and
tsunami which ruined its Fukushima nuclear power plant in March.
"If the government has a two-thirds stake, they have a right
to control management, so naturally, Tepco doesn't like that,"
said one source familiar with the matter.
Tepco's future as an independent firm has been in doubt
since the disaster, which triggered the world's worst nuclear
crisis in 25 years and left the utility with huge compensation
payments, cleanup costs and rising fuel bills as public concerns
over safety make it hard to restart other off-line reactors.
Its plight has become emblematic of problems
facing Japan's entire nuclear power industry, much of which has
been idled since the disaster while authorities work to regain
some public trust in an industry that had provided a third of
Japan's power.
Tepco's fate is also being watched for clues as to whether
Japan will deregulate its system of monopolistic regional
utilities that both generate and distribute electricity.
Tepco's share price soared on the news, jumping 8 percent in
heavy trade to 219 yen.
Tepco, which together with the fund is drafting a business
reconstruction plan to be unveiled in March, is also seeking
about 1 trillion yen in additional bank loans, sources said.
Under the plan, the utility is expected to swing to profit
in fiscal 2014 and resume issuing bonds two years later, the
Nikkei business newspaper reported.
The plan calls for government control to end in six or seven
years, the Nikkei added, though other reports have said it might
last about a decade.
According to the plan, Tepco is expected to post a
parent-only net loss of about 580 billion yen in the year ending
March 31 and next fiscal year, followed by a net profit of 37.7
billion yen in fiscal 2013, largely on the sale of real estate,
the Nikkei said. Tepco is also expected to generate a pretax
profit of 159.1 billion yen in fiscal 2014, it added.
The projection for improved earnings is based on the
assumption Tepco will increase household electricity rates by 10
percent in October and reduce fuel costs by restarting reactors
at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in fiscal 2013 -- moves
the utility will find difficult to execute, the daily said.
Tepco shareholders will need to approve an increase in its
authorized share capital at an annual meeting in June before the
nationalisation plan could go ahead.