By Kentaro Hamada and Linda Sieg
TOKYO Jan 26 Japan is set to launch a $13
billion bail-out of the owner of its stricken Fukushima nuclear
power plant after the utility dropped resistance to a public
fund injection, sources said on Thursday, as the country debates
the future of nuclear power.
The injection of 1 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) in public
funds into Tokyo Electric Power Co would effectively
nationalise the firm, supplier of power to almost 45 million
people, in one of the world's biggest bailouts outside the
banking sector.
Tepco's Fukushima plant was wrecked by a quake and tsunami
last March, sparking the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25
years and swamping the firm with future cleanup, decommissioning
and compensation costs estimated at $100 billion or more. But it
had been resisting a bail-out, fearing a loss of management
control.
It is now resigned to the state rescue, but sources familiar
with the matter said it was still dragging its feet over the
form of bail-out, with the government proposing that the
state-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund take a
two-thirds share, which would let Tokyo make the key decisions.
"If the government has a two-thirds stake, they
have a right to control management, so naturally, Tepco doesn't
like that," said one source familiar with the matter.
Tepco's plight is emblematic of problems facing Japan's
entire nuclear power industry, once touted as safe, clean and
cheap. Fifty of the nation's 54 reactors have been idled since
the disaster and all may be off-line by spring for safety
checks, despite government efforts to regain public trust in an
industry that had provided a third of Japan's power.
The government has abandoned a plan to boost nuclear power
to more than half of electricity supply by 2030, but has
signalled atomic energy could play a role for decades to come.
Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda aims to come up with a new
plan for Japan's mid-to-long-term energy mix by summer, but must
first persuade a wary public to allow off-line reactors to
resume operations -- not an easy task.
BANKS TO LEND MORE
Tepco's fate is also being watched for clues as to whether
Japan will deregulate its system of monopolistic regional
utilities that both generate and distribute electricity.
Tepco's share price soared on the bail-out news, jumping as
much as 8 percent in heavy trade.
Tepco, which together with the fund is drafting a business
reconstruction plan to be unveiled in March, is also seeking at
least around 1 trillion yen in fresh loans from banks and
insurers, sources said.
One source said the financial institutions were likely to
agree to the additional lending in an effort to keep Tepco
afloat and protect their already big exposures.
Japan's three mega-banks -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
, Mizuho Financial Group Inc and Sumitomo
Mitsui Financial Group Inc -- have combined exposures
to Tepco of around 3.3 trillion yen, and their outstanding bonds
total 5 trillion yen, according to IFR Japan Capital Markets.
A source familiar with the plan said it envisaged Tepco
remaining under state control for 10 years, while resuming bond
issuance in four or five years after which it would issue new
equity to raise money to pay back the government.
The Nikkei business daily said the plan called for
the utility to swing into profit in fiscal 2014 after posting a
parent-only net loss of about 580 billion yen in the year ending
March 31 and next fiscal year.
That would be followed by a net profit of 37.7 billion yen
in fiscal 2013, largely on the sale of real estate, the Nikkei
said. Tepco is also expected to generate a pretax profit of
159.1 billion yen in fiscal 2014, it added.
The projection for improved earnings, however, is based on
the assumption Tepco will increase household electricity rates
by 10 percent in October and reduce fuel costs by restarting
reactors at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in fiscal 2013
-- moves the utility will find difficult to execute.
Tepco shareholders will need to approve an increase in its
authorized share capital at an annual meeting in June before the
nationalisation plan could go ahead.