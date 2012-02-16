TOKYO Feb 16 A state bailout fund for Tokyo Electric is likely to agree to less than 50 percent voting rights despite its planned 1 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) capital injection but will seek more if the troubled utility does not improve, Sankei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The fund will raise its voting rights in the operator of the Fukushima nuclear plant to two-thirds or more by converting non-voting shares if the power utility is deemed not making enough progress in rationalisation and other efforts, the paper said.

Exactly what level of voting rights the bailout body will get in exchange for the taxpayer-funded capital injection has been a matter of contention between the government and Tokyo Electric.

Trade Minister Yukio Edano has been demanding the bailout body have a controlling stake in the utility, while Tokyo Electric said it wants to keep its autonomy as a private company.

A shareholder with more than one-third of voting rights can veto major issues, such as mergers or the splitting of a company. Those with more than two-thirds of the voting rights have a "super majority" able to override dissenting votes.

A devastating earthquake and tsunami in northern Japan last year sparked a nuclear crisis at the Fukushima plant. ($1 = 78.3350 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Paul Tait)