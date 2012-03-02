(Adds details of Asahi report, analyst comment)
TOKYO, March 2 The Japanese government is
set to take a majority stake in Tokyo Electric in
return for injecting about 1 trillion yen ($12.4 billion) in
public funds, the Asahi newspaper reported on Friday, in what
would be a political victory for the trade minister in his
battle to reform the once all-powerful utility.
Trade Minister Yukio Edano, who oversees energy policy, and
the operator of the tsunami-struck Fukushima nuclear plant have
been fighting over how much say the government will have in the
utility's management in exchange for what would be one of the
world's biggest bailouts outside the banking sector.
The government is seeking to take about 51 percent of voting
rights in Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) to implement reform in
the powerful but troubled utility that is saddled with trillions
of yen in compensation costs, the Asahi reported, citing sources
close to the government and the ruling Democratic Party.
In addition to that, the government will also obtain
convertible non-voting shares which, if all are converted, will
give the government more than a two-thirds stake in the utility,
the Asahi reported.
Japanese law defines that shareholders with a majority of
voting rights can decide board members, while those with
two-thirds can decide on major management issues including
mergers. A share of more than one-third carries veto power.
Tepco could not be reached immediately for comment on the
report.
"This shows that the government is serious," said Takehiko
Yamamoto, a professor at Waseda University in Tokyo.
"Through injecting public funds and obtaining voting rights,
the government aims to handle issues that Tepco on its own
cannot, as well as improve the utility's corporate governance."
Tepco has said it wants to keep its autonomy as a private
firm, while Edano has been demanding a controlling stake that
would match the huge amount of taxpayer's money likely to be
injected.
Tepco is set to submit to Edano in March a business plan in
which it is expected to outline how it aims to rebuild the
company as well as ask for a public fund injection to keep the
company afloat and supply power to some 45 million people.
($1 = 80.9800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Miki Kayaoka and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs and Muralikumar Anantharaman)