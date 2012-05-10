May 11 Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc and
its labor union agreed to reduce corporate pension fund payouts
for current employees and save 106.5 billion yen ($1.33 billion)
over 10 years, the Nikkei said.
The two sides have agreed to lower the pension payout return
to 1.5 percent from 2 percent, reducing the benefits by 30
percent, the business daily said.
They also agreed to decrease the overtime premium to the
legal minimum 25 percent from 30 percent, the daily said.
The utility has already explained the pension cuts to about
80 percent of its 15,000 retirees, but it is unclear whether it
can obtain the two-thirds majority vote it needs to implement
them for the scheduled October introduction, the Nikkei said.
($1 = 79.9500 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)