TOKYO Dec 8 The Japanese government is considering injecting at least 1 trillion yen ($12.9 billion) into Tokyo Electric to shore up the depleted capital of the Fukushima nuclear plant operator, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Thursday.

A government-run bailout fund will buy preferred shares to be issued by Tokyo Electric, the paper said. ($1 = 77.7300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)