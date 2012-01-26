GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
TOKYO Jan 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co will accept a 1 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) public fund injection, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, effectively nationalising the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.
But the utility, known as Tepco, is dragging its feet over a plan by the state-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund to take at least a two-thirds stake that would give it a big say in managing the firm as it struggles with a massive cleanup and compensation bill after the nuclear crisis, the sources said.
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed earlier modest losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the shock from a slide in U.S. technology shares began to ease.