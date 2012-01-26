TOKYO Jan 26 Tokyo Electric Power Co will accept a 1 trillion yen ($12.8 billion) public fund injection, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, effectively nationalising the operator of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

But the utility, known as Tepco, is dragging its feet over a plan by the state-backed Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation Fund to take at least a two-thirds stake that would give it a big say in managing the firm as it struggles with a massive cleanup and compensation bill after the nuclear crisis, the sources said.