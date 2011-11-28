TOKYO Nov 28 Tokyo Electric Power Co said on Monday that it will sell its entire stake in Kanto Natural Gas Development Co for about 5.7 billion yen as it sells off assets under a restructuring plan to raise funds to compensate victims of the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

The utility said it will sell on Tuesday some 9.2 million shares for about 4 billion yen to Air Water Inc and the remaining 3.9 million shares for about 1.7 billion yen to Keiyo Gas Co. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)