TOKYO Feb 15 Tokyo Electric Power Co said it bought 71 spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes totalling 4.35 million tonnes in April-December.

That made up a quarter of the company's total LNG purchase of 17.45 million tonnes, which was up 15 percent from the same period a year ago.

The utility, known as Tepco, on Monday kept its outlook for LNG consumption unchanged at a record 22.67 million tonnes, as it is still reeling from the crisis at its Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant and has just one of its 17 reactors generating electricity. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)