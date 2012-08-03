TOKYO, Aug 3 Tokyo Electric Power Co
bought 1.46 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the
spot market in April-June, 22 percent more than the year before,
as it looks to compensate for zero output from its nuclear
plants following the disaster last year at its Fukushima Daiichi
facility.
The company's reliance on spot LNG in the first quarter has
more than tripled from 390,000 tonnes in the same period two
years ago, as its plan to consume a record 23.3 million tonnes
of LNG in the year to next March exceeds volumes that it buys
from long-term contracts.
Only the two reactors operated by Kansai Electric Power Co
have resumed operations following last year's crisis in
Fukushima, which had left all of the country's 50 units offline
for safety checks by early May.
Japan's top utility used 5.42 million tonnes of LNG as
feedstock for gas-fired power generation in April-June, up
126,000 tonnes from a year ago.
Tokyo Electric, or Tepco, left its May outlook for fossil
fuel consumption in this business year to next March unchanged.
It bought 6.06 million tonnes of spot LNG in 2011/12.
Following is a table of Tepco's fossil fuel purchases and
purchase plans for April-June and 2012/13, compared with a year
earlier. Units are in 1,000 tonnes for LNG and thermal coal, and
1,000 kilolitres for oil. (1 kilolitre=6.2898 barrels.)
Fuel type Q1 2011 Q1 2012
LNG 5,289 5,415
Crude oil 252 660
Fuel oil 506 1,627
Total oil 758 2,287
Thermal coal 219 660
Fuel type 2011/12 2012/13
LNG 22,884 23,300
Crude oil 2,514 n/a
Fuel oil 5,562 n/a
Total oil 8,076 12,000
Thermal coal 3,222 3,000
