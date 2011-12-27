* Trade minister urges Tepco president to consider all
options
* Tepco asks for additional $9 bln for compensation
* Tepco faces massive compensation, cleanup costs
* Minister unveils agenda for power sector reform
By Yoko Kubota
TOKYO, Dec 27 Japanese Trade Minister
Yukio Edano on Tuesday urged Tokyo Electric Power Co,
operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, to consider
temporarily going under state control, in the first official
hint at a long speculated de facto nationalisation.
Japan's biggest utility, also known as Tepco, faces massive
compensation and cleanup costs after an earthquake and tsunami
on March 11 triggered the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25
years at the Fukushima plant, putting the firm's future in
doubt.
The government may inject about $13 billion into Tepco as
early as next summer, sources told Reuters this month,
effectively nationalising it via a purchase by a government-run
bailout fund of newly issued Tepco shares.
"Tepco's financial base must be fundamentally strengthened
if it is to pull off the cleanup from the nuclear disaster
without a hitch, decommissioning the reactors and compensating
victims swiftly and in earnest," Edano, who oversees energy
policy, told Tepco President Toshio Nishizawa after cabinet
ministers met to discuss power sector reform and support for
Tepco.
"I want the (government-backed bailout) fund and Tepco to
consider a comprehensive business plan without excluding any
options, including temporary state control," he said, stepping
up pressure on the utility to agree to the possibility of a de
facto nationalisation.
Tepco and the government-backed bailout body are aiming to
come up with a comprehensive business plan by March that will
include restructuring steps and possible electricity rate hikes.
Nishizawa did not indicate whether Tepco would accept an
injection of public funds or how the utility could survive
without one.
"There were various instructions, or rather opinions,
expressed by the minister today. We would like to move forward
in compiling our comprehensive special business plan based on
that," Nishizawa told reporters.
MASSIVE COSTS, UNCLEAR FUTURE
The utility and the government declared this month that the
reactors at the Fukushima plant 240 km (150 miles) northeast of
Tokyo had achieved a state of cold shutdown, with the acute
phase of the crisis behind them and radiation leaks
significantly reduced, more than nine months after multiple fuel
meltdowns forced tens of thousands to evacuate the surrounding
area.
But decommissioning the reactors will take up to 40 years
and may cost Tepco an estimated 1.2 trillion yen ($15.4
billion), while the bill to compensate victims may reach 4.5
trillion yen in the first two years after the crisis alone, the
government and an advisory panel said, leaving the firm's future
unclear.
Earlier on Tuesday, Tepco asked the government-backed
bailout body for an additional 690 billion yen to help
compensate victims of the crisis, on top of 890 billion yen the
government had agreed to in November.
Tepco must win Edano's approval before the funds are
released, but Edano told Nishizawa that the utility must first
improve its compensation payment system and pay victims more
quickly.
A source close to the matter told Reuters earlier in the day
that Edano was likely to approve the request as early as
January.
The utility, also struggling with the cost of thermal fuel
to make up for the loss of nuclear power, is seeking additional
loans and plans to raise corporate electricity rates in April,
while aiming to cut 2.6 trillion yen in costs over 10 years.
Edano announced on Tuesday an agenda for power sector reform
to be discussed under an energy policy overhaul the government
is considering in the wake of the Fukushima crisis.
The agenda included a possible separation of power
generation and transmission operations, a long-discussed idea
that would break the monopolies of regional power companies like
Tepco and open the sector to smaller players, but stressed that
any movement on the proposal would be cautious.