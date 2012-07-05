July 5 Japan's top utility Tokyo Electric Power
Co aims to gradually restart the nuclear reactors at
the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant starting from April 2013,
to curb fossil fuel costs.
All but one of the 50 reactors in Japan have been halted for
maintenance and safety checks to see if they could withstand an
earthquake and tsunami similar to the disaster that devastated
the Fukushima Daiichi plant in March 2011, causing the worst
atomic crisis since Chernobyl in 1986.
Tepco also owns six reactors at two nuclear plants in
Fukushima, but restarting them would not be easy as the host
Fukushima prefecture has pledged to become a model for a
nuclear-free society and called for scrapping of all the
reactors in the prefecture.
Following are the company's goals for restarting the seven
reactors at the 8,212 megawatt plant, the world's biggest
nuclear complex by output. But it remains unclear if the
reactors would restart as scheduled, as the firm needs to have
the local governments' backing before restarting any of them.
Plant name No. MW Restart schedule
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 April 2013
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 Sept 2015
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 July 2014
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 Feb 2015
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 Oct 2013
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 Dec 2013
Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 May 2013
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Anand Basu)