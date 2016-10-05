TOKYO Oct 5 Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings President Naomi Hirose said that he had requested the government take "structural" action because there was a risk of insolvency, Jiji news agency reported on Wednesday.

Other Japanese media reported that a new government panel had agreed that management reform at Tepco was necessary at its first meeting earlier in the day.

Shares in Tepco were down 3 percent in afternoon trade.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)