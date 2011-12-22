TOKYO Dec 22 Tokyo Electric Power Co
, hit by hefty thermal fuel costs after the Fukushima
crisis curbed its nuclear power generation, said on Thursday
that it would hike rates for corporate customers after April.
The utility also said it would seek government approval to
raise rates for households as soon as possible.
The Nikkei business daily earlier reported that Tepco plans
to raise corporate customers' electricity rates by one-fifth
from April.
Tepco, whose Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was
wrecked by the March earthquake and tsunami, faces massive
compensation payments and cleanup costs that have left its
independence in doubt.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)