TOKYO Dec 22 Tokyo Electric Power Co , hit by hefty thermal fuel costs after the Fukushima crisis curbed its nuclear power generation, said on Thursday that it would hike rates for corporate customers after April.

The utility also said it would seek government approval to raise rates for households as soon as possible.

The Nikkei business daily earlier reported that Tepco plans to raise corporate customers' electricity rates by one-fifth from April.

Tepco, whose Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant was wrecked by the March earthquake and tsunami, faces massive compensation payments and cleanup costs that have left its independence in doubt. (Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)