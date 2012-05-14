TOKYO May 14 Tokyo Electric Power Co,
the owner of the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant, posted an
annual net loss of $9.8 billion, as it faces billions of dollars
in cleanup and compensation for the radiation disaster.
The net loss was at 781.6 billion yen for the year ended
March 31, Japan's biggest utility known as Tepco said on Monday,
deeper than the consensus estimate of a 692.6 billion yen loss
in a survey of three analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Tepco, set to be taken over by the government, said its
annual operating loss was at 272.5 billion yen, more than the
mean estimate of a 241.7 billion yen loss by three analysts.
For this fiscal year, Tepco, which provides power to almost
45 million people in and around Tokyo, forecast a net loss of
100 billion yen, less than the estimate for a loss of 227.7
billion yen in a poll of three analysts.
Tepco, whose Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant was devastated
by a earthquake and tsunami last year, is set to go under state
control after the government last week approved a $12.5 billion
capital injection.
($1 = 79.8800 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Ryan Woo)