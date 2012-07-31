Aug 1 Japanese utility company Tokyo Electric
Power Co's net loss for the April-June quarter may have
exceeded 200 billion yen ($2.56 billion) mainly due to the
nuclear accident at its Fukushima Daiichi power plant, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
Loss for the quarter may be as much as 250 billion yen. The
utility, known as Tepco, had reported a net loss of 571.7
billion yen a year earlier, the paper said.
Fuel costs surged from a year earlier as the company boosted
power generation from fossil-fuel plants to make up for output
lost from idled nuclear power plants, the business daily said.
Tepco will also book more than 110 billion yen in
extraordinary losses as reserves for compensating victims of the
nuclear disaster, the Nikkei reported.
Once the utility receives financial assistance for victims'
compensation from the Nuclear Damage Liability Facilitation
Fund, it will be able to nullify the impact of the reserve
buildup on its full-year earnings by drawing down the funds, the
daily reported.
($1 = 78.1000 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)